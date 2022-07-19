Abstract: SRC was the first identified oncogene, and its aberrant activation has been implicated as a driving event in tumor initiation and progression. However, its role in cancer stemness regulation and the underlying regulatory mechanism are still elusive. Here, we identified a YAP1 tyrosine phosphorylation-dependent YAP1-KLF5 oncogenic module, as the key downstream mediator of SRC kinase regulating cancer stemness and metastasis in triple negative breast cancer (TNBC). SRC was overexpressed in TNBC patient tissues and its expression level was highly correlated with the tumor malignancy. SRC activation induced, while inhibition of SRC kinase reduced the cancer stemness, tumor cell growth and metastasis in vitro and in vivo. Transcriptomic and proteomic analysis revealed that SRC-mediated YAP1 tyrosine phosphorylation induced its interaction with Kruppel-like factor 5 (KLF5) to form a YAP1/TEAD-KLF5 complex in TNBC cells. YAP1-KLF5 association further promoted TEAD-mediated transcriptional program independently of canonical Hippo kinases (MST-LATS), which eventually gave rise to the enhanced cancer stemness and metastasis. Disruption of YAP1-KLF5 module in TNBC cells dramatically attenuated the SRC-induced cancer stemness and metastasis in vitro and in vivo. Accordingly, co-upregulations of SRC and YAP1-KLF5 module in TNBC tissues were significantly positively correlated with the tumor malignance. Altogether, our work presents a novel tyrosine phosphorylation-dependent YAP1-KLF5 oncogenic module governing SRC-induced cancer stemness and metastasis in TNBC. Therefore, targeting of YAP1/KLF5-mediated transcription represents a promising strategy for TNBC treatment with SRC aberrantly activation.