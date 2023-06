In a widely anticipated decision, the Supreme Court on Thursday issued a decision finding that race-conscious admissions policies were unconstitutional. Students for Fair Admissions filed the original case against Harvard and the University of North Carolina. The decision, however, has far wider repercussions for higher education institutions. Erika George, a law professor at the S.J. Quinney College of Law at the University of Utah, is available to comment on the decision and its implications.