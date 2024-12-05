Newswise — ANN ARBOR, Michigan — The University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center has named Kyle Cuneo, M.D., its new associate director for clinical research. In addition, a new position of assistant director for clinical research will be filled by John Magenau, M.D.

Cuneo and Magenau will collaborate with leaders across Michigan Medicine and the University of Michigan to establish processes and infrastructure in support of cancer-focused clinical research.

As associate director, Cuneo will oversee the clinical research-related components of Rogel’s National Cancer Institute Cancer Center Support Grant, including the committees that review and approve new clinical trial protocols as well as data and safety management. Cuneo replaces Anne Schott, M.D., who is stepping down after serving in the role for eight years.

The assistant director position was created to provide additional leadership and strategic support to clinical research efforts. Magenau will work specifically to enhance growth and impact in in-patient clinical research and investigator-initiated trials.

Both Cuneo and Magenau will identify and address gaps in Rogel’s clinical research expertise and the clinical trials portfolio.

“Advancing research to improve treatment options, outcomes and quality of life for patients and survivors is a critical mission of the Rogel Cancer Center. Under Dr. Cuneo’s and Dr. Magenau’s leadership, we will continue to build a strong portfolio of clinical trials for patients, survivors, and all those at risk of cancer who we serve and seek to serve at Rogel,” said Eric R. Fearon, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Rogel Cancer Center.

Cuneo is clinical professor of radiation oncology at Michigan Medicine. He received his medical degree from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in 2007, where he also completed an internship. He completed his residency in radiation oncology at Duke University Medical Center and joined the University of Michigan faculty in 2012, where he treats patients with gastrointestinal and other cancers. Cuneo performs preclinical and translational research in gastrointestinal malignancies, including discovery of early treatment response markers.

Magenau is clinical professor of hematology/oncology and the clinical director of the adult Blood and Marrow Transplantation Program at Michigan Medicine. He obtained his medical degree from the Temple University in Philadelphia and trained in internal medicine at the University of Illinois in Chicago. He completed a fellowship in hematology/oncology at U-M. Magenau’s research interest is in patient-centered investigations to improve the immunotherapeutic potential of allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. This includes new approaches to prevent graft-versus-host disease, a serious side effect of transplants.

Both appointments are effective Jan. 1.