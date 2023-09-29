Christian Fong, assistant professor of political science, at the University of Michigan and faculty affiliate of the Center for Effective Lawmaking. He specializes in the study of the U.S. Congress.

"Sen. Feinstein's passing marks the end of an era in California politics. However, I do not expect that it will pose any significant disruptions to the operations of the Senate or to the Democrats' ability to function as a majority," he said.

