Newswise — The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has been named one of the nine colleges with the best financial planning programs by WealthManagement.com, a distinction that places Illinois alongside top institutions nationwide and highlights the program’s ability to prepare students for successful careers as financial advisors.

Unlike many that are housed in business schools, Illinois’ financial planning program is rooted in the Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics within the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences. This agricultural connection provides students with a distinctive blend of skills that go beyond traditional financial planning, incorporating insights into economics, commodities, futures contracts, and small business planning for rural and agricultural settings.

“Our placement in this ranking is a tremendous validation of our approach,” said Craig Lemoine, associate professor in ACE and director of the financial planning concentration. “We proudly stand out by offering a program that bridges technical financial planning with broader economic and agricultural knowledge, which uniquely prepares our students for the workforce.”

The WealthManagement.com rankings are informed by a decade of data from the Financial Planning Association (FPA) Financial Planning Challenge, a rigorous national competition that tests students’ understanding of financial planning concepts, analytical ability, technical rigor, and presentation skills.

“Illinois’ consistent success in these competitions underscores our strength in delivering top-tier education and producing graduates ready to meet the demands of the financial planning industry,” Lemoine said. “Financial planning is a high-growth field and our graduates are entering the workforce at the perfect time to make a significant impact.”

The University of Illinois financial planning program continues to innovate with offerings that extend beyond traditional classroom experiences, including a selection of online courses such as Personal Financial Planning (ACE 240).

The program has recently launched the Land and Everything Else podcast, co-hosted by Lemoine and ACE instructor Ailie Elmore, which explores alternative investments and financial decision-making. The podcast’s integration into course materials exemplifies the program’s commitment to leveraging innovative content for both students and industry professionals.

The program also offers the Agriculture-Focused Financial Planner designation, catering to professionals in fields like insurance, banking, and wealth management.

“With strong industry connections, highly active student organizations, and a career day that draws top financial firms to recruit Illinois students, the program is poised to continue setting the standard for financial planning education,” Lemoine said. “This recognition from WealthManagement.com is a proud moment for our program and a testament to the incredible work of our faculty, students, and alumni.”

Learn more about the financial planning program at Illinois and explore online programs related to financial planning and agricultural and consumer economics.