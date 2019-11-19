U. of Utah MBA program ranked No. 6 for entrepreneurship by Bloomberg

Newswise — The full-time MBA program at the University of Utah’s David Eccles School of Business received a No. 6 ranking for entrepreneurship by Bloomberg Businessweek in its listing of the 2019-20 Best B-Schools released recently. The Eccles School also ranked No. 22 for learning.

The Bloomberg ranking is another in a series of top 10 entrepreneurship rankings for the Eccles School. It started to appear among the top schools a few years ago, as it has significantly grown its entrepreneurship opportunities.

“Instilling entrepreneurial innovation and grit in our students is a driving force behind everything we do,” said Brad Vierig, associate dean of MBA Programs & Executive Education at the Eccles School. “Our students are entrepreneurs – regardless of whether they actually start their own businesses or not. The curriculum and experiential opportunities available to each MBA student equips them with the leadership and strategic decision-making skills needed to become innovators in any role they fill.”

MBA students at the Eccles School can take lessons learned from their exposure to entrepreneurship and apply the same principles that make a great entrepreneur – including tenacity and innovation – at their internships, post-graduation employers and eventually perhaps their own companies.

“Entrepreneurship is one of our core values at the Eccles School,” said Taylor Randall, dean of the David Eccles School of Business. “We want all of our students to learn how to think and act like an entrepreneur. Whether or not they start a company, they will use skills like problem-solving, innovation and grit to succeed in any career they pursue.”

The entrepreneurship program at the Eccles School is led by the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute and the Department of Entrepreneurship & Strategy. They work together to provide a unique variety of opportunities inside and outside of the classroom.

One of the biggest recent additions was the opening of Lassonde Studios in 2016. The five-story innovation building has been featured by publications around the world and invites all students on campus to live, create, launch. The Eccles School has also grown its academic offerings for entrepreneurs, with new opportunities for undergraduate students, including the three-course Lassonde+X program, and a new Master of Business Creation degree, which allows students to spend nine months focused entirely on growing their company.

“We put the student first in all of our programs. It’s all about their goals and dreams,” said Troy D’Ambrosio, executive director of the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute and an assistant dean at the Eccles School. “At Lassonde Studios, we welcome all students on campus to bring their ideas to live, start or join a company and learn by doing. We define entrepreneurship as a verb, and we invite all students to entrepreneur with us.”

The Bloomberg Businessweek rankings are based on survey responses from 26,804 MBA students, alumni and recruiters. The rankings are based on this premise: “The best judges of MBA programs are graduating students, recent alumni and companies that recruit MBAs. And we want the best answers.”

Learn more about entrepreneuring at the Eccles School, where entrepreneur is a verb, here: https://eccles.utah.edu/entrepreneur.

