U. of Utah ranked among best schools for entrepreneurship by Princeton Review

Newswise — The David Eccles School of Business at the University of Utah continues to be ranked among the best schools in the country to study entrepreneurship by the Princeton Review. In the latest listing issued this month, Princeton Review ranked the Eccles School No. 12 for undergraduate and No. 18 for graduate entrepreneurship for 2020.

The entrepreneurship program at the Eccles School consists of the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute and the Department of Entrepreneurship & Strategy.

This is the tenth-straight year at the University of Utah has been listed among the best 25 schools in the country for entrepreneurship by the Princeton Review.

Several other organizations have also listed the Eccles School as one of the best places to study entrepreneurship this year. US News ranked it No. 10 for undergraduate entrepreneurship and No. 17 for graduate entrepreneurship for 2020, while Bloomberg Businessweek ranked it No. 6 for full-time MBA entrepreneurship for 2020.

“We have worked hard to build one of the best entrepreneur programs anywhere, and we proud of the recognition for our efforts,” said Taylor Randall, dean of the David Eccles School of Business. “Entrepreneurship is alive in everything we do at the Eccles School. It is one of our core values, and every student is expected to take entrepreneurship classes and develop entrepreneurial grit.”

The Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute provides many programs and opportunities for student entrepreneurs to test their ideas and grow their companies. During the 2018-19 academic year, the institute worked with thousands of student entrepreneurs who launched 521 startup teams.

Most of the programs offered by the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute are provided at Lassonde Studios, a nationally recognized innovation center in the middle of campus. The five-story building has regular activities and resources for students as well as space for 400 student residents on the upper floors. All students are invited to “live, create, launch” here, and the building has been featured by publications including The New York Times and Architectural Digest.

“At the Eccles School, we define entrepreneurship as a verb and challenge every student on campus to entrepreneur something with us,” said Troy D’Ambrosio, executive director of the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute and an assistant dean at the Eccles School. “We are excited to be named as one of the best schools for entrepreneurship again and look forward to doing even more in the future.”

The Eccles School added several new programs in the last year for student entrepreneurs. One is the Master of Business Creation, a unique 9-month program for founders to grow their company and get a graduate degree. Others include Lassonde+X, a three-course program for all undergrads, and Lassonde Founders, a residential community for active undergraduate entrepreneurs, who receive scholarships, launch companies and take entrepreneurship classes together.

Growing opportunities to study entrepreneurship at the Eccles School are managed by the Department of Entrepreneurship & Strategy. It has gathered a leading faculty group and offers elective classes, a minor, major, master’s and study abroad program.

The full Princeton Review rankings and methodology can be viewed at princetonreview.com/entrepreneur. The results can also be found at entrepreneur.com/topcolleges and will be published in Entrepreneur magazine, available on newsstands in November 2019.

Princeton Review selected the schools and tallied its rankings based on its June-August 2019 survey of administrators at more than 300 undergraduate and graduate schools offering entrepreneurship studies. The survey asked administrators more than 60 questions about their school's commitment to entrepreneurship studies inside and outside the classroom. The Princeton Review analyzed more than 40 survey data points to determine the school lists and rankings for 2020.

This is the fourteenth year that Entrepreneur has partnered with the Princeton Review to publish this list.

Learn more about entrepreneuring at the Eccles School, where entrepreneur is a verb, here: eccles.utah.edu/entrepreneur.

About the David Eccles School of Business

The Eccles School is synonymous with “doing.” The Eccles experience provides a world-class business education with a unique, entrepreneurial focus on real-world scenarios where students put what they learn into practice long before graduation. Founded in 1917 and educating more than 6,000 students annually, the University of Utah David Eccles School of Business offers nine undergraduate majors, four MBAs, eight other graduate programs, a Ph.D. in seven areas and executive education curricula. The School is also home to 12 institutes, centers and initiatives that deliver academic research and support an ecosystem of entrepreneurship and innovation. For more information, visit Eccles.Utah.edu or call 801-581-7676.

About the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute

The Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute is a nationally ranked hub for student entrepreneurship and innovation at the University of Utah and an interdisciplinary division of the David Eccles School of Business. The first programs were offered in 2001, through the vision and support of Pierre Lassonde, an alumnus of the Eccles School and successful mining entrepreneur. The institute now provides opportunities for thousands of students to learn about entrepreneurship and innovation. Programs include workshops, networking events, business-plan competitions, startup support, innovation programs, graduate seminars, scholarships, community outreach and more. All programs are open to students from any academic major or background. The Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute also manages Lassonde Studios, a five-story innovation space and housing facility for all students. Learn more at Lassonde.Utah.edu.