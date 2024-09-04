Newswise — University of Hartford students will have the opportunity for advanced training in biomedical research, thanks to a more than $1.6 million award from the National Institutes of Health secured by Department of Biology faculty, Department Co-Chair and Professor Aime Levesque and Assistant Professor Cindy Thomas-Charles.

The U-RISE Program (Undergraduate Research Training Initiative for Student Enhancement) prepares students to enter and complete a biomedical research-focused graduate degree program, such as a PhD or MD/PhD program, after graduating from UHart. The award is expected to total $1,621,701 and support the training of 20 undergraduate students over five years "This grant will serve as a launching pad for our students by providing the resources and training they need to enter competitive doctoral programs and to establish rewarding careers in biomedical research," said Thomas-Charles.

Open to UHart undergraduates who are studying biology, biochemistry, chemistry, or biomedical engineering, the year-round, two-year program includes research seminars, a research course, and research opportunities, all of which are specifically designed to enhance the undergraduate experience and prepare trainees for graduate training in biomedical research.

U-RISE trainees will receive an annual scholarship of up to $30,000 that includes, stipend, tuition assistance, and a travel allowance to present their research at scientific conferences. To qualify for the program, students must be a rising junior and have a cumulative GPA and major GPA of at least 3.0. Four students will be added to the program each year and training will occur during their junior and senior years.

“Undergraduate research experience plays a pivotal role in enhancing a student’s academic experience and sparking their interest in a research-focused career,” said Levesque. “By providing these students with financial support, they will be able to invest more time in gaining valuable research experience—time they might otherwise have had to spend working another job to help pay tuition.”

To increase diversity and broaden participation in biomedical research, students traditionally underrepresented in this branch of the sciences will be encouraged to apply, including those from disadvantaged backgrounds or those with disabilities.

For more information about the U-RISE at UHart program, visit hartford.edu/urise.