Newswise — BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The U.S. Department of Labor recently approved Indiana University as a group sponsor for a new Registered Apprenticeship Program, an innovative career pathway for aspiring K-12 educators.

Spearheaded by the IU Office of School Partnerships, the Registered Apprenticeship Program will integrate on-the-job learning with academic instruction and professional mentoring, preparing educators to serve Indiana communities and students.

The Department of Labor officially approved the “K-12 teacher” occupation as eligible for apprenticeship programs in 2021, a federal recognition that marked a significant advancement in the education field. By acknowledging teaching as an apprenticeship-eligible profession, the department allows any state to create a teacher apprenticeship program, a decision that has paved the way for innovative initiatives like Indiana University’s program.

In collaborating with its campuses and schools of education, the IU program offers a comprehensive pathway for aspiring teachers statewide to gain practical experience as an apprentice in their home school district, while earning their bachelor’s degree and full state teaching licensure in elementary, special or secondary education.

“The Registered Apprenticeship Program reflects Indiana University’s dedication to innovative solutions to educator shortages and equitable education,” said Leah Nellis, IU assistant vice president for school partnerships. “As a group sponsor, we can partner with campuses and school districts across the state to offer apprentice teachers paid employment and mentorship while they earn their degrees and teaching licenses.

“This program is not only a source of financial support and practical experience; it develops and retains local talent who are likely to stay and contribute to their communities long term. We are honored by the U.S. Department of Labor’s recognition and look forward to the positive impact this will have on schools throughout Indiana.”

The program is built on the Interstate Teacher Assessment and Support Consortium Model Core Teaching Standards, which emphasize learner development, learning differences, and the creation of inclusive and engaging learning environments. Apprentices will be trained to understand and apply content knowledge, use a variety of instructional strategies, and engage in continuous professional learning and ethical practice.

Program highlights include:

“The IU Office of School Partnerships’ registered K-12 educator apprenticeship is a thoughtful and innovative example of how registered apprenticeship can build true local talent pipelines,” said Claire Berger, regional director of the Office of Work-Based Learning and Apprenticeship. “Plus, this program offers the possibility of a career in education to folks who might not have thought it possible.

“The Office of Work-Based Learning and Apprenticeship within the Indiana Department of Workforce Development has been honored to work closely with this registered program. I am looking forward to seeing it grow and flourish in the future.”

Indiana University co-constructs this apprenticeship experience to make sure that on-the-job learning and related instruction are beneficial to the apprentice teacher and the districts from which they hail. This collaborative approach ensures apprentices are well-prepared to meet the challenges of today’s diverse educational landscape.

According to data from the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics, almost 75% of public schools nationwide have difficulty filling vacant teaching positions, with one-fifth still unfilled at the beginning of the 2024-25 school year. In the Hoosier state, the Indiana Department of Education reports nearly 2,000 teaching and student support vacancies.

“Indiana University’s Registered Apprenticeship Program will provide our aspiring educators with valuable hands-on experience and financial support as they work toward their degrees and teaching licenses,” said Matt Rhoda, superintendent of the Community Schools of Frankfort. “By mentoring local talent, we will not only fill teaching positions but also foster a dedicated workforce likely to remain in our community for years to come. Indiana University’s partnership is instrumental in addressing our teacher shortage and enhancing the quality of education in our schools.

By embracing this opportunity, IU remains at the forefront of a national movement to reshape teacher preparation, address educator shortages and promote educational equity. As more institutions and states implement similar programs, our collective efforts promise to enhance the quality of education and strengthen the teaching workforce across the nation.