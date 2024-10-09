Newswise — UChicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital is ranked No. 2 in Illinois, according to the 2024-25 survey from U.S. News & World Report.

Comer Children’s has been recognized as the No. 2 pediatric hospital in the state for four straight years — a record of exceptional care it has maintained since U.S. News introduced its regional rankings for children’s hospitals. Comer Children’s also ranked No. 17 in the Midwest in the latest survey, up three spots from last year.

Comer Children’s is recognized nationally in four specialties:

Behavioral Health, Top 50

Cancer, 33

Neurology & Neurosurgery, 37

Urology, 49

U.S. News debuted Behavioral Health as a pediatric specialty in this year’s survey, and gave equal recognition to all of the top 50 programs.

“Day in and day out, our physicians, nurses and staff make a difference for the families who rely on us in their moments of need,” said John Cunningham, MD, Physician-in-Chief of Comer Children’s and Chair of the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Chicago. “We are proud to give the same level of care and attention to every child who enters our hospital, and these rankings are a reflection of our commitment to excellence.”

To measure clinical outcomes, patient care quality and other factors, U.S. News collected and analyzed data from more than 100 children’s hospitals and surveyed thousands of pediatric specialists. For full rankings and more information on U.S. News’ methodology, visit usnews.com/childrenshospitals.