Newswise — CLEVELAND – University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center has been named by U.S. News & World Report to its 2023-2024 Best Hospitals list , an achievement it has made 25 years in a row. It also tied for third among all hospitals in Ohio.

“Recognitions such as this one and others are a tribute to our caregivers in their ongoing delivery of quality care,” said Cliff A. Megerian, MD, FACS, Chief Executive Officer, Jane and Henry Meyer Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair, University Hospitals. “We take pride in knowing that for more than 150 years, we have remained a trusted health care partner for our community.”

U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals and only 12% earned a Best Hospitals ranking. Hospitals awarded a “Best” designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level of nursing care and patient experience.

“University Hospitals is committed to quality and safety, care innovations, efforts to address health care disparities and community collaboration to improve health outcomes. We measure journey progression in our continuous quest for quality in myriad ways, including accolades such as receipt of the 2022 AHA Quest for Quality Prize, our Leapfrog and CMS Star Ratings, as well as the Best Hospitals ranking by U.S. News & World Report,” Dr. Megerian added.

“UH Cleveland Medical Center is one of the nation’s premier academic medical centers,” said Stathis Antoniades, President of UH Cleveland Medical Center. “We provide the latest drug, device and cell-based therapies, educate the next generation of physicians and other health care professionals, and drive medical research and discovery for tomorrow’s cures as part of our mission: To Heal. To Teach. To Discover.”

About University Hospitals / Cleveland, Ohio Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of more than 20 hospitals (including five joint ventures), more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and over 200 physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system’s flagship quaternary care, academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Northeast Ohio Medical University, Oxford University, Taiwain University and the Technion Israel Institute of Technology. The main campus also includes the UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, ranked among the top children’s hospitals in the nation; UH MacDonald Women's Hospital, Ohio's only hospital for women; and UH Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, with more than 3,000 active clinical trials and research studies underway. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national ranking surveys, including “America’s Best Hospitals” from U.S. News & World Report. UH is also home to 19 Clinical Care Delivery and Research Institutes. UH is one of the largest employers in Northeast Ohio with more than 30,000 employees. Follow UH on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. For more information, visit UHhospitals.org.