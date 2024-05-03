Newswise — Cal State Fullerton’s nursing-anesthesia program ranks No. 1 in California and No. 7 in the nation, and its nursing-midwifery program is ranked No. 2 in California and No. 35 in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 Best Graduate Schools rankings.

CSUF’s nursing anesthesia doctoral program, offered in partnership with the Kaiser Permanente School of Anesthesia, tied with Duke University. Cal State Fullerton’s midwifery master’s program tied with Emory University.

The university’s part-time MBA program ranks No. 12 in California and No. 98 in the nation. Tied with Bentley University, CSUF moved up from last year’s No. 14 in California and No. 125 in the nation. CSUF and San Diego State are the only two California State University campuses listed in the top 15.

CSUF’s other 2024 Best Graduate Schools rankings announced in spring 2024 include:

#110 in Best Fine Arts Programs

#120 in Social Work

#124 in Speech-Language Pathology

#140 in Public Health

#155 in Best Public Affairs Programs

Similar to last year, U.S. News in 2024 prioritized outcome measures over selectivity and reputation. Outcome measures include areas like social mobility, first generation graduation rates, borrower debt and graduates’ earnings.

Each ranking category has its own specific methodology. The most significant changes for the 2024 graduate school rankings include:

Nurse-anesthesia was newly ranked for the first time since 2016.

Nurse-midwifery rankings were updated for the first time since 2020.

Social work was newly ranked for the first time since 2022.

Best Business Schools rankings — which include full-time MBA programs — placed more emphasis on earnings, based on a new ranking factor that assessed how each school's post-graduate salaries across different professions compared with other schools'.

Best Nursing Schools rankings — which include Master's and DNP programs rankings — refined its student-faculty ratios to incorporate only faculty teaching students in the relative programs.

Best Education Schools rankings remained the same in the current ranking compared to the previous year.

