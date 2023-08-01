Newswise — August 1, 2023 — Edison, NJ — Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive hospital network, is proud to announce that U.S. News & World Report once again named Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center as the #1 hospital in New Jersey according to its annual Best Hospitals list, making it the only New Jersey hospital with the #1 adult and children’s hospital rankings. Jersey Shore University Medical Center is also in the Top 10 on the Best Hospitals list (#6). Hackensack Meridian Health has two hospitals ranked in the top 10. To learn more about the rankings, visit www.HackensackMeridianHealth.org/Rankings.

“Each year, Hackensack Meridian Health hospitals are recognized for leading the way in providing high-quality, compassionate care to the patients and communities we serve,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, chief executive officer, Hackensack Meridian Health. “Our nationally-acclaimed rehabilitation expertise supports patients in all aspects of their health and recovery. This year, we are incredibly proud that Hackensack University Medical Center has again been named the top hospital in New Jersey and Jersey Shore University Medical Center one of the top 10 hospitals in the state.”

In addition to being ranked the top hospital in New Jersey, Hackensack University Medical Center is ranked #6 overall in the New York Metropolitan area. The hospital is also home to John Theurer Cancer Center, a premier cancer center in New Jersey. Hackensack University Medical Center has the best, nationally-ranked programs in New Jersey in Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery (#42), Pulmonology and Lung Surgery (#24), and Geriatrics (#36). It is also the only New Jersey hospital nationally ranked in Neurology and Neurosurgery (#22) and Urology (#27). The hospital is also nationally ranked in Orthopedics (#33).

Hackensack University Medical Center is also recognized for 18 high-performing procedures and conditions.

Hackensack Meridian Health hospitals have been ranked in New Jersey and across the nation for several years in a row, including:

Hackensack Meridian JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute - Top 50 Rehabilitation Hospital in the nation for the fifth year in a row

Jersey Shore University Medical Center - Top 10 Hospital for the 11th year in a row since U.S. News & World Report began state rankings in 2012

“Hackensack University Medical Center is always striving for excellence, whether it be by advancing research and innovation or transforming patient care with the opening of our cutting-edge Helena Theurer Pavilion,” said Mark Sparta, president and chief hospital executive, Hackensack University Medical Center and president, north region, Hackensack Meridian Health. “I am so proud of our team members who work tirelessly each and every day to solve the health care challenges of tomorrow; their efforts have earned our recognition as the top hospital in New Jersey.”

Overall, Hackensack Meridian Health hospitals earned recognition for 56 high-performing procedures and conditions across 11 of its hospitals:

Hackensack University Medical Center (18)

Jersey Shore University Medical Center (9)

JFK University Medical Center (5)

Raritan Bay Medical Center & Old Bridge Medical Center (5)

Riverview Medical Center (5)

Ocean University Medical Center (4)

Palisades Medical Center (4)

Mountainside Medical Center (3)

Bayshore Medical Center (1)

Pascack Valley Medical Center (1)

Southern Ocean Medical Center (1)

“Hackensack Meridian Health is committed to providing the safest, highest quality care to the patients we serve,” said Jose Azar, M.D., executive vice president and chief quality officer, Hackensack Meridian Health. “We are so grateful to our talented team members whose unparalleled experience, combined with our advanced technologies, allow us to treat some of the most complicated medical cases in the nation.”

In addition to being ranked as one of the top 10 hospitals in New Jersey, Jersey Shore University Medical Center is High Performing in two specialties: Orthopedics and Pulmonology & Lung Surgery. JFK University Medical Center is also nationally recognized as High Performing in Neurology & Neurosurgery.

“This recognition from U.S. News reminds the communities and families we serve that Hackensack Meridian Health hospitals continue to lead the nation and are first-class in providing life-changing care, always putting our patients first. I want to congratulate our world-class team members who work tirelessly to elevate the standard of care in New Jersey and nationwide,” added Garrett.

The annual Best Hospitals rankings are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive quality care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures. Click here to view the full U.S. News & World Report Best Hospital Rankings.

# # #

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The network has 18 hospitals and more than 500 patient care locations, which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers, physician practice locations, and a fitness and wellness center. With more than 35,000 team members and 7,000 physicians, Hackensack Meridian Health is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy and committed to the health and well-being of communities throughout New Jersey.

The network’s notable distinctions include having the only #1 ranked adult and children's hospitals in New Jersey, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, 2023-24. Hackensack University Medical Center is nationally-ranked by U.S. News & World Report in six specialties. To learn more, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org.