Newswise — According to the Centers for Disease Control, preliminary data shows drug overdose deaths decreased by three percent in 2023. This would be the first annual decrease in drug overdose deaths since 2018.

There were an estimated 107,543 overdose deaths in the United States in 2023, according to the CDC. 111,029 deaths were reported in 2022.

Nebraska, Kansas, Indiana and Maine saw decreases of more than 15 percent.

Monica Ruiz is an associate professor in the Department of Prevention and Community Health at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health and Health Services.

Cynthia Awadzi is a clinical assistant professor at the GW School of Nursing. Her research interests include the integration of medical and psychiatric health in underserved populations. Watch here as she discusses the state of the opioid crisis in the U.S.