Officials at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center announced today that complications following prostate surgery have kept Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin hospitalized since New Year’s Day.

Today, Walter Reed Medical Center revealed Austin was diagnosed with prostate cancer from a regular PSA screening and he underwent a prostatectomy on December 22.

Prostatectomy is surgery to remove part or all of the prostate gland. The prostate gland is situated in the male pelvis, below the urinary bladder. It surrounds the urethra, which carries urine from the bladder to the penis. The procedure is used to treat a number of conditions affecting the prostate, including prostate cancer.

Like any surgical procedure, a prostatectomy can be associated with potential complications. The specific risks and complications can vary depending on the type of prostatectomy performed (e.g., open, laparoscopic, robotic-assisted), the patient's overall health, and other individual factors. Some potential complications include:

Bleeding: There is a risk of bleeding during or after surgery. In some cases, additional procedures may be needed to control bleeding.

Infection: Infections can occur in the surgical site or elsewhere in the body.

Urinary Retention: Some men may experience difficulty emptying their bladder fully, leading to urinary retention.

Stricture Formation: Narrowing of the urethra (urethral stricture) can occur, potentially causing difficulties with urine flow.

Lymphedema: Swelling due to the accumulation of lymph fluid may occur, particularly if lymph nodes are removed during the surgery.

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Pulmonary Embolism (PE): Prolonged immobility during and after surgery increases the risk of blood clots.

About 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime. But each man’s risk of prostate cancer can vary, based on his age, race/ethnicity, and other factors. Prostate cancer is more likely to develop in older men. About 6 in 10 prostate cancers are diagnosed in men who are 65 or older, and it is rare in men under 40. The average age of men when they are first diagnosed is about 67. Prostate cancer risk is also higher in African American men, where 1 in 6 African American men will develop prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death in American men, behind only lung cancer. But prostate cancer is treatable if found early. It is important for patients to have a discussion with their doctors about the importance of regular screenings for prostate cancer. The American Cancer Society recommends men age 50, who are of an average risk for prostate cancer, begin speaking to their doctors about screenings. For men at a high risk of developing prostate cancer, including African American men and men with a first degree relative diagnosed with prostate cancer, should begin screenings at age 45.