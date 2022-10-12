Newswise — ITHACA, N.Y. – A newly released State of the Birds report for the United States reveals a tale of two trends – one hopeful, one dire. Long-term trends of waterfowl show strong increases where investments in wetland conservation have improved conditions for birds and people. But data show birds in the U.S. are declining overall in every other habitat – forests, grasslands, deserts, and oceans. Published by 33 leading science and conservation organizations and agencies, the 2022 U.S. State of the Birds report is the first look at the nation’s birds since a landmark 2019 study showed the loss of three billion birds in the United States and Canada in 50 years.



Findings included in the report:

More than half of U.S. bird species are declining.

S. grassland birds are among the fastest declining with a 34% loss since 1970.

Waterbirds and ducks in the U.S. have increased by 18% and 34% respectively during the same period.

70 newly identified “tipping point” species have each lost 50% or more of their populations in the past 50 years and are on a track to lose another half in the next 50 years, if nothing changes. They include Rufous Hummingbirds, Golden-winged Warblers and Black-footed Albatrosses.

“The rapid declines in birds signal the intensifying stresses that wildlife and people alike are experiencing around the world because of habitat loss, environmental degradation and extreme climate events,” said Dr. Amanda Rodewald, director of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Center for Avian Population Studies.



“Taking action to bring birds back delivers a cascade of benefits that improve climate resilience and quality of life for people. When we restore forests, for example, we sequester carbon, reduce fire intensity, and create habitat for plants and animals. By greening cities, we provide heat relief, increase access to recreation, and create refuge for migrating birds.”



The report used five sources of data, including the North American Breeding Bird Survey and Christmas Bird Count, to track the health of breeding birds in habitats across the United States.



Data show that conservation must be stepped up to reverse the biggest declines among shorebirds, down by 33% since 1970, and grasslands birds, down by 34%. Recognizing the need to work at bigger, faster scales, 200 organizations from across Mexico, Canada, the U.S., and Indigenous Nations are collaborating on a Central Grasslands Roadmap to conserve one of North America's largest and most vital ecosystems – hundreds of million acres of grasslands.



Given widespread declines, the report emphasizes the need for proactive conservation across habitats and species.



The report advises that meeting the tremendous need will require a strategic combination of partnerships, incentives, science-based solutions, and the will to dramatically scale up conservation efforts.



The 2022 U.S. State of the Birds report was produced by a consortium of government agencies, private organizations, and bird initiatives led by NABCI (North American Bird Conservation Initiative). Read the report at StateoftheBirds.org.



For additional information, see this Cornell Chronicle story.

