Newswise — Experts from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health are available for interviews to discuss the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Moyle v. United States. At issue was the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA), which requires hospitals that receive Medicare or Medicaid payments and have emergency rooms to provide “stabilizing” care for any patient with an emergency medical condition. EMTALA’s status was put into question when, after Roe v. Wade was overturned, Idaho banned abortions except when necessary to prevent the death of the mother. The U.S. Justice Department sued Idaho, saying EMTALA supersedes state law and stabilizing care, including emergency medical abortions, can’t be refused.

Joanne Rosen, JD, MA, is a practice professor in the departments of Health Policy and Management and Population, Family and Reproductive Health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. She also serves as co-director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Law and the Public’s Health. She studies the impact of law and policy on sexual and reproductive health, access to abortion, and sexual and gender minority communities.

Rosemary Morgan, PhD, is an associate research professor in the Department of International Health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. She studies the role of gender inequities in health, health systems, and public health interventions, with a focus on women’s health and well-being.