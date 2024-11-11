Newswise — The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has reached an exciting milestone in its Centennial Campaign, raising $203 million toward its overall campaign goal of raising $250 million by 2027.

This represents the largest amount ever raised in a UA Little Rock campaign, exceeding the previous campaign by $100 million. This achievement highlights the university’s ongoing commitment to providing exceptional educational opportunities and strengthening its impact across Arkansas.

“This outstanding achievement would not have been possible without the enthusiastic support of our entire Trojan community,” said Chancellor Christina S. Drale. “Our donors are excited to invest in our students and faculty in ways that will have a lasting impact. We are truly grateful for the belief they have in our mission and the future of UA Little Rock. Together, we are building a stronger future for our university and our community.”

Launched to commemorate UA Little Rock’s 100th anniversary, the Centennial Campaign has seen tremendous support from alumni, friends, and community partners, all working together to enhance the university’s programs and initiatives. Some of the successes from the campaign include:

22,625 distinct donors

193,694 generous gifts

453 new foundation funds

235 new scholarships

173 new endowments

32 gifts for student support

19 sponsored classrooms and labs

Six named professorships and two directorships

The Centennial Campaign is centered around four key pillars, which include student scholarships, student success initiatives, the living and learning environment, and program excellence.

“This $203 million milestone is a testament to the generosity and commitment of our donors and partners who believe in the transformative power of education,” said Christian O’Neal, vice chancellor for university advancement. “These contributions are already making a significant impact on the lives of our students, and as we continue forward, we are excited about the future opportunities this campaign will create for UA Little Rock and the entire community.”

The Fall 2024 semester resulted in the university’s largest enrollment growth in 15 years, with undergraduate enrollment increasing by 3.7 percent. UA Little Rock saw significant increases in first-time freshmen of 28.9 percent and transfer students of 18.2 percent.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we will continue to emphasize the importance of the student experience by enhancing our academic, research, athletic, and student support programs, as well as our living and learning environment.” Drale said. “As our enrollment grows, we want to make sure that accessibility and the quality of the learning experience remain high.”

Some of the most notable gifts of the Centennial Campaign include:

A $25 million anonymous donation for student scholarships and student success initiatives

A $8.5 million donation from the Donaghey Foundation to support the Trojan Way Project

A $6.75 million gift from the Yupo and Susan Chan Charitable Trust honoring the late Dr. Yupo Chan, the founding chair of the Department of Systems Engineering, to support student scholarships and an endowed directorship for the School of Engineering

A $3.5 million gift from the Windgate Foundation to support an endowed directorship for the School of Education

A $3 million gift from the Windgate Foundation to create a building maintenance endowment for the Windgate Center of Art + Design

A $1.4 million gift from Greg Hatcher to support the creation of a Division 1 wrestling program and the building of the Greg Hatcher Wrestling Center

“Our donors have done an incredible job getting us to this point, and we’re right on target for where we should be,” Centennial Campaign Co-chairs Alfred Williams and Jerry Damerow said. “However, the work of the Centennial Campaign is not done yet. To set UA Little Rock up for success in its next 100 years, we must continue to push toward our $250 million goal over the next two years. Every contribution will help secure a brighter future for the university and the students we serve.”

As the Centennial Campaign continues, UA Little Rock is dedicated to raising more funds to reach its final goal, ensuring that the university remains a vibrant center of learning and excellence for generations to come. For more information, visit https://ualr.edu/centennial/.