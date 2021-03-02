Newswise — The University of Arkansas at Little Rock and the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service have announced a partnership on a new concurrent degree program. Students pursuing a Master of Public Service (MPS) at the Clinton School may now earn a concurrent Master of Social Work (MSW) through the UA Little Rock School of Social Work.

“I’m thrilled about the partnership with the School of Social Work,” said Clinton School Academic Dean Susan Hoffpauir, who was once a faculty member in the School of Social Work. “It’s such a perfect fit for students in both programs, and many have already reached out for more information.”

The concurrent degree program will allow for cross-credit of specified courses, resulting in a savings in the total number of credit hours that would be required for both degrees if completed separately. A student in the concurrent MPS-MSW program must complete all the requirements for the MSW degree as specified by the School of Social Work and all requirements for the MPS degree as specified by the Clinton School.

The UA Little Rock School of Social Work graduates more social work students than any other social work program in Arkansas. Its MSW program is nationally accredited by the Council on Social Work Education.

“I am excited about the opportunity to work with the Clinton School. Students who graduate from the concurrent program will have a unique set of skills that they will bring to their communities,” said Catherine Crisp, associate professor and MSW program coordinator. “I’ve met with several students who are interested in the program, and I am excited to begin working with them.”

Questions about the MPS-MSW concurrent program can be emailed to Hoffpauir at sahoffpauir@clintonschool.uasys.edu or Morgan Leyenberger, UA Little Rock School of Social Work admissions coordinator, at socialwork@ualr.edu.