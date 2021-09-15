Newswise — The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has announced a major new student success initiative that offers half-off course tuition and fees for freshmen who enroll at UA Little Rock for the fall 2022 semester.

In this first-of-its-kind initiative, first-time freshmen as well as freshmen with 11 or fewer transfer credit hours will receive up to 50 percent off tuition and fees for not only their freshmen year for the 2022-23 academic year but their 2023-24 sophomore year as well.

“UA Little Rock is committed to making the college experience attainable for all,” said Dr. Christina Drale, chancellor of UA Little Rock. “This scholarship initiative represents one of several significant actions we are taking to expand opportunity and improve student success.”

The initiative is aimed at strengthening UA Little Rock’s promise to provide an affordable education to more students while making more Arkansans aware of the world-class educational opportunities provided at the state’s only metropolitan university. Located in the heart of the capital city, UA Little Rock is steps away from the state’s best career, cultural, and entertainment opportunities.

“The half-off freshmen scholarship is intended to ensure an affordable and quality higher education credential remains obtainable for students who enroll at UA Little Rock,” said Dr. Cody Decker, vice chancellor for student affairs and chief data officer at UA Little Rock.

The scholarship, valued at up to $10,000 over two years, is funded through a combination of private and institutional funds. All freshmen who are unconditionally admitted to UA Little Rock and enroll in at least 12 credit hours for the fall 2022 semester are eligible for the scholarships. No additional application is needed for students to receive the scholarship.

“This initiative is our commitment to keeping college affordable for students and their families,” said Dr. Kindle Holderby, assistant vice chancellor of enrollment management. “We know that cost is a barrier to college attainability. We are committed to removing barriers and providing access to all students.”

Students who earn a 2.25 GPA or higher during the fall 2022 semester may renew the scholarship for the spring semester. Recipients of the scholarship will also participate in student success initiatives recommended by their academic advisor. The topics include academic success, financial literacy, and life skills.

For more information, students may visit the scholarship website or contact the Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships at [email protected] or 501-916-3035.