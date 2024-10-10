Newswise — The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has received $5 million in federal funding to address the growing drug and opioid crisis among youth in Arkansas.

The award comes from appropriations language authored by U.S. Sen. John Boozman passed into law in 2024. The funding is administered by the Office of National Drug Control Policy.

“I was proud to secure critical funding for the Opioid Prevention Project because we all agree it can make a tremendous difference in this fight,” Boozman said. “UA Little Rock MidSOUTH is ideally positioned to leverage this investment. With its expansive network and partnerships, it will enhance abuse and prevention education efforts and target a population at risk of falling victim to opioid abuse and its devastating consequences, which will benefit the entire state.”

The Arkansas Youth Drug-Use Reduction Program will be led by MidSOUTH, a training and education community service unit of the College of Business, Health, and Human Services at UA Little Rock, in partnership with national experts, state and local agencies, and community stakeholders.

The initiative aims to conduct a statewide assessment and develop an evidence-based, Arkansas-specific curriculum designed to educate young people about the dangers of drug use. MidSOUTH was awarded this significant funding due to its proven leadership in drug abuse prevention and training across Arkansas, making it a trusted partner in statewide efforts to combat substance abuse.

“As we face the challenges of opioid misuse, it’s vital to engage our youth in meaningful conversations about prevention and awareness,” said Greg Smith, co-director of MidSOUTH. “The funding will help educate youth about what opioids are and the risks associated with their use. Knowledge is our first line of defense. Our goal is to work together with law enforcement, educators, community prevention agencies, and other stakeholders to foster a safe environment where our youth can thrive and make choices that promote their well-being.”

The program aims to reach 100,000 youth within its first year, with plans to expand as the curriculum is implemented. MidSOUTH’s collaboration with experts and state agencies will ensure that the campaign effectively addresses the unique needs of Arkansas communities and fosters long-term prevention efforts.

“UA Little Rock is honored to participate in the fight against the opioid crisis and to support the health and well-being of Arkansas’s youth,” UA Little Rock Chancellor Christina S. Drale said. “This investment will enable us to work alongside national experts and state leaders to implement a comprehensive prevention program that will provide young people with the knowledge and resources to make positive choices, strengthening the future of our communities. We are grateful to Sen. Boozman for his continued support, and to the dedicated MidSOUTH staff for their leadership in this critical initiative.”

This funding will also provide drug neutralizing agents to citizens to assist in the safe disposal of household medications to keep them out of the hands of youth. An educational campaign will complement the curriculum, broadening its reach to communities across Arkansas. Television and social media advertisements will raise awareness among young people about the dangers of drug use, while also providing parents with guidance on how to discuss drug prevention with their children.

“An important part to drug abuse prevention is peer prevention,” Smith said. “Youth need to be able to recognize peer pressure and feel confident saying no to drug use and surround themselves with friends who respect their choices and values. We are working to build evidence-informed curriculums for youth to share what they learn with their peers. By speaking out, they can help create a culture of awareness and support in their schools. Together, we can empower them with knowledge and tools to make informed choices.”

Effective drug prevention and education programs can help save lives by delaying the onset of drug and opioid use and reducing overdose deaths. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is now the No. 1 cause of overdose deaths in Arkansas. Of the 47,695 Arkansas students in grades 6, 8, 10, and 12 who participated in the 2023 Arkansas Prevention Needs Assessment, 21.2% have used alcohol, 16.5% have tried drugs, 15.3% have vaped, 9.2% have used marijuana, and 4.2% have used prescription drugs.

“Programs like this are critical for reaching our young people at a time when the opioid crisis continues to devastate families and communities,” Smith said. “This partnership will give Arkansas youth the tools and knowledge they need to make healthy decisions and stay on the right path.”

The curriculum and training materials created from this funding will be provided at no cost to school districts, law enforcement agencies, nonprofits, and other stakeholders. If you are interested in the curriculum, please contact April Null, Arkansas Youth Drug-Use Reduction Program coordinator, at [email protected] or 501-891-2964.

Funding for this initiative was made possible by Congressionally Directed Spending appropriated to the Office of National Drug Control Policy (Grant No. CDS9924G0018-00). The views expressed herein do not necessarily state or reflect the views of the United States Congress or the Office of National Drug Control Policy.