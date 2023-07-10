Newswise — The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), a part of the University of Alabama System, announced that UAH chemical engineering students recently won a number of awards at the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) Southern Student Regional Conference.

The ChemE Car Team won fifth place in the competition and advanced to the national round that will be held in fall 2023. The ChemE Jeopardy Team advanced from the group stage to the semifinals of the competition, ultimately tying for fourth place. Undergraduate chemical engineering student Daniel Duke won second place in the scientific presentation, as well.

The ChemE Car Team was comprised of chemical and materials engineering undergraduates Jared Barthel, Aaron Mayes and Ezra Phillips, while ChemE Jeopardy team members included Daniel Duke, Aaron Mayes, Michael Deines and Anna Bell, also undergraduates studying chemical engineering in UAH’s College of Science. The UAH teams are advised by Dr. Yu Lei, an associate professor and department chair in the Department of Chemical and Materials Engineering.

“I am immensely proud of our students' achievements,” says Dr. Lei. “Their success showcases their dedication, teamwork and the exceptional quality of education our department provides.”

The UAH competitors were sponsored by Steven Norwood at Indorama Ventures Xylenes & PTA; Lensey Smith at Daikin America, Inc. Patrick Himebrook at Advanced Composites and Dr. Anu Subramanian, a professor in the UAH Department of Chemical and Materials Engineering.

AIChE is the world's leading organization for chemical engineering professionals, with more than 60,000 members from more than 110 countries. AIChE encompasses a host of complimentary chemical engineering communities each with a distinct focus and composed of chemical and related engineers and scientists.