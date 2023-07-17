Newswise — ALBANY, N.Y. (July 17, 2023) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center officially declared the arrival of El Niño, a climate phenomenon marked by warmer sea temperatures, last month.

Already, the globe is experiencing intense heat, breaking the unofficial record for the hottest day in 120,000 years three times this month.

Paul Roundy, a professor in the Department of Atmospheric and Environmental Sciences at the University at Albany, studies waves in the tropical atmosphere and ocean, including how these waves interact with the El Nino Southern Oscillation Cycle (ENSO). ENSO is made up of two oscillating weather conditions that are known as El Niño and La Niña.

Roundy expects El Niño conditions to strengthen through this winter season and influence unusual weather conditions.

“We are indeed in an unusual El Niño situation this year, at the level of perhaps once in every 100-150 years. What's made it so unusual is that the event has emerged following three years of La Niña. Global average surface temperatures during La Niña tend to be cooler than in other recent years, but don't let that fool you—it is during La Niña that the ocean accumulates heat. During El Niño, that stored heat finally gets spread out, exposed to the atmosphere, to which it transfers.

“El Niño signals typically reach their maximum near the end of the calendar year. Thus, impacts are likely to continue through the upcoming Northern Hemisphere cool season. This winter in North America, we can anticipate warmer than average conditions in Canada and the northern tier of the U.S., with cooler than average conditions across the Southern tier.”

Roundy is available to offer more insight on El Niño via phone or live/recorded interviews. UAlbany has an on-campus television studio available for remote interviews.

