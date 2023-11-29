Newswise — ALBANY, N.Y. (Nov. 29, 2023) — Over half of teenagers in the United States report spending at least four hours on social media platforms every day. While these platforms can provide an important outlet for social interaction, they can also pose risks to users’ mental health.

Sarah Domoff, an assistant professor in the Department of Psychology at the University at Albany, is a leading expert on media use during childhood, including interventions designed to prevent excessive screen time and promote healthy social media use among youth and their families.

Last month, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced newly proposed legislation designed to limit features of social media platforms that have proven harmful to youth mental health, including personal data collection from minors. In light of this announcement, Domoff shared insights on the ways that social media can shape youth mental health, strategies for healthy social media use and ways that regulation rooted in policy can help.

Read a new interview with Domoff on the topic here.

Domoff is available for interview via email, phone or Zoom.

