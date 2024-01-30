ALBANY, N.Y. (Jan. 30, 2024) – The University at Albany’s College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity is hosting a free panel discussion on generative AI on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m.

The discussion will be held on campus and streamed via Zoom.

Since its launch in November 2022, ChatGPT has gone viral for its capability to read and write like a human when prompted. Various other similar generative AI tools hit the market following ChatGPT’s success. These tools have caught the attention of school administrators, teachers, parents and students with questions about how artificial intelligence fits into the future of education. Is it an aid for teaching and learning? Or will its primary effect be to promote plagiarism and cheating?

UAlbany’s discussion will reflect on generative AI’s impact from multiple perspectives and share thoughts on what might come next.

Who:

Robert Griffin, dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity Dean (moderator)

Brian Nussbaum, associate professor at the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity

Jason D’Cruz, associate professor and director of undergraduate studies, UAlbany Department of Philosophy

Billie Franchini, director of UAlbany’s Center for the Advancement of Teaching, Learning, and Online Education

James Hendler, artificial intelligence researcher at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

UAlbany panelists are available for interview via email, phone or Zoom.