Newswise — ALBANY, N.Y. (July 7, 2022) – The University at Albany is launching new academic programs that will help shape future leaders in emergency management, homeland security and emerging technologies.

UAlbany’s first-in-the-nation College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity (CEHC) has received approval from the New York State Education Department to establish a new Master of Science in Emergency Management and Homeland Security for the Fall 2022 semester.

CEHC is also offering new undergraduate minors in machine learning informatics and game design and development that are now open to students of all majors.

“The SUNY system and University at Albany, through CEHC, is committed to the safety of our communities and training the best first responders in the world,” said CEHC founding Dean Robert Griffin.

“These new programs add to our exceptional academic and hands-on experiential learning opportunities. Regardless of whether you graduated a month ago – or ten years ago – CEHC prepares students for career success. Safe communities start with well-educated and trained first responders and we are proud to graduate some of the very best in the nation.”

New Graduate Program

The new 36-credit MS in Emergency Management and Homeland Security will be the first graduate-level program in this discipline to be established through CEHC. It expands on its offerings in these disciplines at the undergraduate level.

This program, which will be offered in-person and online synchronously, encompasses the fundamental principles of emergency management and homeland security, identifying stakeholders, studying past incidents and research, evaluating governance and ethics, and designing appropriate solutions. Students will learn how to prepare for, respond to, recover from, and mitigate crises.

Students will select an emergency management or homeland security track but take courses in both disciplines, giving them a competitive advantage for roles in government, consulting, analysis, business continuity, nongovernmental organizations and higher education.

“We built this program to provide students with a modern, nimble program that will prepare them to be successful in either the workforce or in a PhD program,” said Alex Greer, CEHC associate professor and chair of its new Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security. “In the design of the program, we worked to ensure that course delivery was flexible so that working professionals could thrive while also meeting the needs of traditional students that prefer in-class formats. We see this as a natural extension of what we are doing at the undergraduate level and as a response to the ongoing professionalization of the fields of emergency management and homeland security.”

CEHC also offers graduate programs in Information Science, Information Science School Library, Digital Forensics and Cybersecurity, and a PhD in Information Science, as well as graduate certificates and micro-credentials.

New Undergraduate Minors

The 18-credit minor in machine learning informatics aligns with UAlbany’s focus on preparing students for careers in the evolving world of artificial intelligence. In June, the University announced the launch of Albany AI, a $200 million public-private supercomputing initiative that will significantly expand New York’s capacity in this major emerging field.

Students taking this minor will study the technical elements of artificial intelligence and machine learning, as well as the societal importance.

The 18-credit game design and development minor seeks to provide students with hands-on experience working with industry-standard technologies, tools and workflows. This minor will prepare students to apply their skills in a variety of emerging fields including game development, virtual reality/augmented reality, training, simulation, esports and software design.

The minor adds to CEHC’s undergraduate concentration in game design and development.

College Growth

CEHC was established in May 2015 to meet the growing need for security and preparedness professionals who can help address society’s most complex challenges. Since its launch, it has surpassed all growth expectations, now enrolling more than 2,000 students, including intended majors and minors, between its undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs.

Last fall, CEHC moved to ETEC, a new $180 million facility on the Uptown Campus that is the epicenter of many of the University’s signature research strengths, including its expansive Weather-Climate Enterprise.

The new programs come at a time when CEHC organizing its expanding academic portfolio into three new departments: Emergency Management/Homeland Security, Information Sciences & Technology and Cybersecurity.