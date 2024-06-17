Newswise — ALBANY, N.Y. (June 17, 2024) — An intense heat wave is bringing record-breaking temperatures to the eastern United States this week, including the Capital Region.

Today, temperatures in the Albany area are expected to reach close to 90 degrees, with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s predicted from Tuesday through Thursday. The scorching temperatures combined with high humidity will make it feel even hotter.

The high temperatures could continue past this week. The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center shows temperatures in Albany have a 50-to-60 percent chance of being above normal over the next two weeks.

Nick Bassill is the director of the State Weather Risk Communication Center (SWRCC) at the University at Albany, a first-of-its-kind partnership that leverages UAlbany’s expertise in atmospheric sciences to help state and local emergency managers prepare for and respond to severe weather events.

Bassill also researches heat events. He’s currently partnering with the National Weather Service and UAlbany researchers on a project that aims to equip New York City with a new set of tools that can be used for preparedness and response to extreme heat.

Through the SWRCC, Bassill is in close communication this week with officials across New York’s public sector.

“Tuesday through Thursday of this week will likely feature extreme heat in New York, with widespread high temperatures in the 90s and heat indices above 100 degrees likely,” Bassill said. “It’s important that New Yorkers keep hydrated and take the necessary precautions to protect themselves in these dangerous conditions.”

Bassill is available to discuss the extreme heat with media remotely via Zoom/Skype or from the SWRCC operations center at UAlbany’s ETEC research and development complex.

About the University at Albany:

