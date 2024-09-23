Newswise — Irvine, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024 — Recent medical and biotechnology advances have helped people suffering from cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death in the United States, but new treatments have not been distributed evenly or equitably throughout society, according to researchers at the University of California, Irvine.

To help address this, the National Science Foundation has awarded an interdisciplinary team at UC Irvine $3 million to launch a Biomedical Engineering Social Science Training initiative for graduate students to develop a next-generation workforce. The program combines education in cardiovascular health, technology and equity with a strengthened commitment to broadening access to care to traditionally underserved communities.

“To take advantage of new data science-driven approaches and technologies such as wearable devices, we need a reimagined and redesigned cardiovascular healthcare ecosystem,” said principal investigator Naomi Chesler, UC Irvine professor of biomedical engineering. “This NSF BEST grant to UC Irvine will enable focused collaboration among biomedical engineers, public health experts, psychological and behavioral scientists, and community members in training a new cadre of professionals devoted to access and equity in cardiovascular health and healthcare.”

The BEST program will serve 30 to 40 students in UC Irvine’s Department of Biomedical Engineering; Department of Health, Society & Behavior; and Department of Psychological Science, with two years of funding provided to 15 doctoral students. Participants will engage in specialized courses, interdisciplinary workshops and a summer research internship. They will be taught to recognize, develop and use technological solutions to address cardiovascular health and healthcare disparities, according to Chesler.

Central to the initiative will be extensive engagement between students and community and industry partners to prepare them for careers in academia, government and commercial enterprises.

“Training will include an immersive research internship in a community care center where participants will experience firsthand the impact of healthcare inequities on California’s underserved populations,” Chesler said.

The NSF BEST program will introduce students to the concept of team science and provide skills training at multiple stages of each participant’s journey. Chesler said that outcomes will be rigorously studied and evaluated to perfect training in the knowledge, skills and values to collaboratively solve health inequities with technology.

Joining Chesler as co-principal investigators are Bernard Choi, professor of biomedical engineering; Jason Douglas, associate professor of health, society and behavior; Christine King, associate professor of teaching in biomedical engineering; and Dylan Roby, chair and professor of health, society and behavior.

Core participants include Jessica Borelli, professor of psychological science; Michelle Digman, associate professor and William J. Link Chair of Biomedical Engineering; Amir Rahmani, professor of nursing and computer science; and Maritza Salazar Campo, assistant professor of teaching in organization and management in The Paul Merage School of Business. The lead evaluator of the NSF BEST program is Margaret Schneider, evaluation director in UC Irvine’s Institute for Clinical and Translational Science.

