Daniel M. Parker, PhD, is an Associate Professor of Population Health & Disease Prevention at the UCI Program in Public Health. He is also the Director of GHREAT, a global health initiative within the Department of Population Health and Disease Prevention. His research focuses on spatial epidemiology (especially of infectious diseases), medical geography, and global health.

Parker earned a BA in Anthropology (certificate in Medical Anthropology and Global Health) from the University of Washington, Seattle in 2009 and a dual PhD in Anthropology and Demography from The Pennsylvania State University in 2014. He was a postdoctoral researcher at Shoklo Malaria Research Unit, a field station of the Mahidol-Oxford Tropical Medicine Research Unit, from 2014 – 2017. In 2021 he became a Fellow and Chartered Geographer with the Royal Geographical Society.