Daniel M. Parker, PhD, is an Associate Professor of Population Health & Disease Prevention at the UCI Program in Public Health. He is also the Director of GHREAT, a global health initiative within the Department of Population Health and Disease Prevention. His research focuses on spatial epidemiology (especially of infectious diseases), medical geography, and global health.

Parker earned a BA in Anthropology (certificate in Medical Anthropology and Global Health) from the University of Washington, Seattle in 2009 and a dual PhD in Anthropology and Demography from The Pennsylvania State University in 2014. He was a postdoctoral researcher at Shoklo Malaria Research Unit, a field station of the Mahidol-Oxford Tropical Medicine Research Unit, from 2014 – 2017. In 2021 he became a Fellow and Chartered Geographer with the Royal Geographical Society.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Healthcare Infectious Diseases Vaccines
KEYWORDS
Malaria Vaccination Cameroon
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News