Newswise — Irvine, Calif., Nov. 4, 2024 — The University of California, Irvine has been named a Fulbright HSI Leader for 2024. Each year, the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs recognizes the strong engagement of select Hispanic-serving institutions with the Fulbright Program, the U.S. government’s flagship international academic exchange program.

UC Irvine is one of 51 HSIs to receive the distinction this year. Fulbright HSI Leaders demonstrate noteworthy support for Fulbright exchange participants and promote program opportunities on campus. Fulbright encourages administrators, faculty and students at HSIs to engage with the program and highlights HSIs as destinations for international students and scholars. This is the fourth consecutive year that UC Irvine has been recognized as a Fulbright HSI Leader – a designation created in 2021.

UC Irvine became a Hispanic-serving institution in 2017 and is a founding member of the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, which represents more than 500 schools of higher education in the United States, Latin America and Spain. It’s the only national group for existing and emerging HSIs.

“As a university that pursues the intentional agenda of being open, inclusive and committed to academic excellence and global impact, we are deeply proud of this recognition,” said Chancellor Howard Gillman. “I am grateful to all the faculty, staff and students involved in making UC Irvine a Fulbright HSI leader.”

Since 1970, UC Irvine has been a leading producer of students who earn Fulbright awards – 84 undergraduates and 88 graduate students.

Scott Weinhold, principal deputy assistant secretary in the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, commended the 2024 Fulbright HSI Leaders for supporting the Fulbright Program. “Fulbrighters from HSIs contribute to the program’s goal of reflecting the full diversity, perspectives and talents of the American people,” he said.

About the Fulbright Program

The Fulbright international academic exchange program has a longstanding commitment to diversity and seeks to ensure that participants reflect the United States and societies abroad. It works closely with the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities to promote international exchange opportunities to staff, students and faculty at HSIs. Fulbright also collaborates with historically black colleges and universities, the National Clearinghouse on Disability and Exchange, the American Association of Community Colleges, Diversity Abroad and many more organizations.

Since its founding in 1946, the Fulbright Program has provided more than 400,000 talented and accomplished students, scholars, teachers, artists, and professionals of all backgrounds and in all fields with the opportunity to study, teach and conduct research abroad. Fulbrighters exchange ideas, build people-to-people connections and work to address complex global challenges. Fulbright is a program of the U.S. Department of State, with funding provided by the U.S. government. Participating governments and host institutions, corporations and foundations around the world also provide direct and indirect support to the program.

“Fulbright is one of those programs that makes a huge impact for individuals and institutions. Perhaps as valuable as the financial support are the connections Fulbright provides in locations around the world,” said Victoria Jones, UC Irvine’s chief global affairs officer. “Our students and scholars do not travel alone; they join a Fulbright family that offers invaluable partners and future lifelong friends. Fulbright returnees link the UC Irvine community in a global network of people of goodwill.”

