Newswise — Irvine, Calif., July 10, 2024 — Jung-Ah Lee, professor and associate dean for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging at the University of California, Irvine’s Sue & Bill Gross School of Nursing, has been inducted into the International Nurse Researcher Hall of Fame by the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing.

She is being recognized for her geriatric care research dedicated to enhancing the well-being of caregivers for older adults with dementia – particularly ethnic minority and underserved populations with limited English proficiency.

“Over the past 15 years of her distinguished career, Jung-Ah’s work has directly improved care delivery and quality of life for older adults and their caregivers, helping to address significant health disparities in dementia care,” said Mark Lazenby, dean of the UC Irvine Sue & Bill Gross School of Nursing. “A key focus is on developing interventions that deliver culturally appropriate care for Alzheimer’s and other chronic diseases tailored to the unique needs of diverse populations.”

Each year, Sigma Theta Tau inducts into its hall of fame 20 to 30 nurse researchers whose work has actively influenced the profession and the people it serves.

“Receiving this award is a tremendous honor,” Lee said. “Dementia significantly impacts caregivers, causing stress and isolation, particularly in underserved communities where individuals care for elderly family members. These caregivers often hesitate to seek help and are unaware of the resources available or how to access them. This recognition will help raise awareness about the need to develop solutions that address the real-world challenges faced by our most vulnerable populations.”

Supported by the National Institutes of Health, she is currently leading a randomized controlled trial to evaluate a home-based, culture- and language-specific intervention for diverse dementia caregivers who are not proficient in English. The intervention leverages wearable technology to monitor their stress and sleep patterns in real time. During home visits, community health workers provide compassionate support, teach stress reduction techniques, offer strategies for managing dementia patients’ difficult behaviors, point caregivers toward appropriate community resources and teach other daily life skills that help improve overall well-being.

Lee’s research is widely recognized; she has produced 68 peer-reviewed journal articles and made more than 110 presentations at regional, national and international professional meetings and conferences. She is a fellow of both the Gerontological Society of America and the American Academy of Nursing and most recently received the 2024 Western Institute of Nursing Regional Geriatric Nursing Research Award. Lee also serves as president of the Asian American/Pacific Islander Nurses Association and is on the National Coalition of Ethnic Minority Nurse Associations’ board of directors. In addition, she’s a dedicated mentor, guiding students across various disciplines to achieve academic and professional success.

The induction will take place at Sigma Theta Tau’s 35th International Nursing Research Congress in Singapore on Saturday, July 27.

