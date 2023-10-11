Newswise — Irvine, Calif., Oct. 11, 2023 — In two panel discussions, experts will tackle the business side of esports and the physical and mental well-being of players.

Kicking off at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, the symposium is open to the public and will also include opportunities to network.

“By exploring these vital topics, we aim to promote the continued growth and sustainable development of the esports ecosystem,” said event organizer Mark Deppe, director of esports at the University of California, Irvine.

Sponsored by the UC Esports Initiative, the conference is expected to take place annually.

“The UC Esports Initiative Symposium is essential for sharing knowledge as well as setting the table for future scholarship in this understudied area,” said Dr. Bowen Chung, a UCLA physician who will lead the panel discussion on “Health and Wellness in Esports.”

The conference will be livestreamed at https://www.twitch.tv/uceinitiative. For more details on speakers, topics and scheduling, visit https://www.ucei.gg.

About the University of California, Irvine: Founded in 1965, UCI is a member of the prestigious Association of American Universities and is ranked among the nation’s top 10 public universities by U.S. News & World Report. The campus has produced five Nobel laureates and is known for its academic achievement, premier research, innovation and anteater mascot. Led by Chancellor Howard Gillman, UCI has more than 36,000 students and offers 224 degree programs. It’s located in one of the world’s safest and most economically vibrant communities and is Orange County’s second-largest employer, contributing $7 billion annually to the local economy and $8 billion statewide. For more on UCI, visit www.uci.edu.

Media access: Radio programs/stations may, for a fee, use an on-campus ISDN line to interview UCI faculty and experts, subject to availability and university approval. For more UCI news, visit news.uci.edu. Additional resources for journalists may be found at https://news.uci.edu/media-resources.