Newswise — Irvine, Calif., October 2, 2024 – The Pathway Project, developed by UC Irvine School of Education Professor Emerita Carol Booth Olson as an initiative of the UCI Writing Project at University of California, Irvine, is making significant strides in improving literacy education for students across the country. Using a cognitive strategies approach, the project helps teachers guide students in reading and writing complex texts more effectively.

The Pathway Project provides sustained professional development to English language arts and English language development teachers, equipping them to teach, model, and scaffold instruction in cognitive strategies, or “thinking tools,” that research shows experienced readers and writers use to construct meaning. The primary aim is to help all students, particularly those in high-needs schools and mainstreamed English learners (ELs), to become strategic readers and analytical writers capable of developing well-reasoned argument essays supported by textual evidence.

In collaboration with UC Irvine Division of Continuing Education (DCE), the School of Education has expanded the Pathway Project to reach a wider audience through online professional development courses. This partnership allows the program to leverage DCE’s expertise in instructional design and technology, providing educators nationwide with access to research-based literacy training.

Pathway Project’s Research and Impact

The Pathway Project has demonstrated significant success in improving students’ writing skills and academic performance, particularly for English learners. Ongoing studies, including an extensive eight-year longitudinal study and several randomized controlled trials, revealed strong positive outcomes, with students consistently exceeding their peers in writing assessments and state exams. These findings facilitated the project’s expansion through a national literacy network, further validating its impact.

The project’s success has enabled its widespread dissemination, supported by the development of online professional development courses with UC Irvine Division of Continuing Education. This collaboration has played a crucial role in making Pathway’s evidence-based literacy strategies accessible to educators nationwide, thereby enhancing teaching practices and extending the project’s reach.

Feedback from the Field

Participants have lauded the Pathway Project as one of the best professional development experiences they have encountered, with cognitive strategies helping students develop their reading and writing skills. The strategies are also noted for their versatility, being highly applicable, and transferable to other content areas.

Huy Chung, Project Scientist for the UCI Writing Project, reflected on the future of the initiative: “As our national scale-up grant winds down, we envision focusing on preserving Pathway and Carol’s legacy through local and national efforts. We have seen success in applying the Pathway approach to literacy development with secondary social science teachers and upper elementary students, and we are exploring opportunities to adapt these strategies for even younger students, students with special needs, as well as developing international collaborations.”

Joshua Weston, Program Manager from UC Irvine Division of Continuing Education, shared his thoughts on the collaboration: “We are excited to play a key role in extending the reach of UCI School of Education’s research. This partnership represents a new way for UCI research to connect with a broader audience. With the support of our instructional design experts and advanced technology team, we have helped transform their research into top-tier professional development that can be accessed nationwide. It has been an honor to help expand the impact of the Pathway courses to educators across the country.”

For more information about the program, email Dr. Huy Q. Chung at [email protected] or visit www.ucipathwayproject.com.

