For an expert source on this breaking news, Scott Bartell, MS, PhD, UC Irvine professor of environmental and occupational health, is available for interviews.

For the past 25 years, Bartell has dedicated his research to quantifying human exposures and health effects caused by environmental contaminants such as PFAS – specifically the presence and epidemiology of PFAS in U.S. water sources. He is also the lead researcher on a study surveying Orange County, Calif. residents to find a link between PFAS and adverse health effects.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
   
CHANNELS
Environmental Health Government/Law Pollution Public Health U.S. Supreme Court Food and Water Safety
KEYWORDS
PFAS EPA EPA regulations Water Water Pollution Cancer Environmental Toxicants
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News

Recommended For You