Newswise — Irvine, Calif., Sept. 9, 2024 — University of California, Irvine scholars, scientists and physicians continue to blaze new paths to help improve the world. In fiscal 2023-24, which ended June 30, UC Irvine received the most research funding in campus history: $668 million in grants and contracts.

Awards from federal and state agencies, leading foundations and forward-thinking companies rose by more than 2 percent over the 2022-23 total of $653 million, reflecting continued strong support for UC Irvine’s top-ranked faculty, first-rate facilities, diverse and talented student body, and community-based research programs. Research grants and contracts from federal agencies grew by more than 10 percent and exceeded $361 million.

“This research funding milestone confirms UC Irvine’s increasing role as a world-class research university. Our faculty, students and staff are truly excelling in an environment of tremendous national competition for financial support of research and innovation,” said Pramod Khargonekar, vice chancellor for research. “This outstanding and sustained growth indicates that UC Irvine’s preeminent research enterprise will make even greater and more productive contributions to the state, the nation and the world.”

UC Irvine investigators received 1,034 new awards, totaling $311 million (45 percent of the entire campus amount, with the remainder coming from renewed and continuing funding sources), in fiscal 2023-24. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which encompasses the National Institutes of Health, was the largest single source of research funding at UC Irvine, accounting for nearly $248 million. The National Science Foundation provided $57 million. And grants and contracts from nonprofit groups like philanthropic foundations, charitable trusts and for-profit organizations reached more than $252 million.

Once again, the School of Medicine reaped the most grant and contract funding, with $291 million. Following with $69 million was the Office of Research – which oversees organized research units and certain campus centers and institutes – with the School of Physical Sciences and The Henry Samueli School of Engineering each receiving $59 million.

Nearly $455 million went to support basic research and almost $143 million to fund clinical trials for lifesaving cures and treatments.

Other noteworthy new research awards and recipients at UC Irvine in fiscal 2023-24 were:

