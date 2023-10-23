Newswise — Irvine, Calif., Oct. 23, 2023 — A second class of #CaliforniansForAll College Corps participants from the University of California, Irvine has been officially welcomed at a campus-led launch event for the 2023-24 academic year.

“In the first year, the 70 inaugural UCI College Corps fellows served at 20 community host partner sites spanning nine cities in Orange County and completed a total of 25,189 service and training hours,” said Sherwynn Umali, Student Affairs deputy chief of staff. “Their impact on the communities they served has been tremendous, and we look forward to continued growth of the program as we begin our work with cohort 2. This year, we welcome 91 fellows and 23 community host partners focused on climate action and food insecurity.”

College Corps is a statewide, paid service program started during the 2022-23 academic year that provides meaningful work serving the community to college students. It helps participants graduate on time and with less debt while gaining valuable experience. Students earn up to $10,000 for completing community service. UCI has just wrapped up its first cohort with a celebration and video highlighting successes.

“We are so proud of these students who’ve stepped up to serve their communities,” said California Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday. “These are our future leaders, and that’s why California is investing in them. Our hope is that College Corps sparks a lifelong commitment to service.”

Through their work, College Corps fellows help tackle the biggest issues facing the state. Among other efforts, they tutor and mentor low-income students, distribute meals to those facing food insecurity and take climate action.

College Corps is open to AB 540/California DREAM Act students, ensuring that at participating campuses, all eligible state college students have a chance to earn money while serving the community.

The service and career development program is building a diverse generation of leaders prepared to transform California for the better. Funding was made possible by Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state Legislature.

