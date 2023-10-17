Newswise — With the recent news of Suzanne Somers passing away from breast cancer, experts with Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health are available during Breast Cancer Awareness Month and National Mammography Day (Oct. 20) to discuss the latest on the disease that impacts one in eight women in their lifetime.

According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed among women in the United States. When detected early, the five-year relative survival rate for the disease is 99%, with mammography remaining the gold standard for early detection.

UC San Diego Health experts are available to talk about a variety of topics, including: symptoms, treatment options, risk factors, genetic testing, the latest in research and recommendations for early screening.

Recently, the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force announced updated guidelines for mammography screening to begin at age 40 instead of 50 based on evidence that younger patients are being diagnosed. The USPSTF is also calling for more research on how additional screening with breast ultrasound or MRI might help women with dense breast tissue, as well as research that will help address health disparities across breast cancer screening and treatment.

“In San Diego County, American Indian and Alaska Native individuals experience the highest incidence and mortality rates from breast cancer, and African American women experience the second highest mortality rates,” said Angelique Richardson, MD, medical oncologist at UC San Diego Health. “It is crucial to understand why these health disparities exist, and to work together to reach these populations to promote breast cancer awareness.”

Background

Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health is the only National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center in San Diego, the highest possible rating for a U.S. cancer center. According to the 2023-2024 U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” survey, UC San Diego Health is ranked 20th for cancer care in the nation. Learn more about breast cancer care services at UC San Diego Health.

