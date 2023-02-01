Newswise — The Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance is urging some women to remove their fallopian tubes to avoid ovarian cancer, even those at low risk. The research group recommends eligible women to have the removal performed if they are finished having children and are already planning a separate gynecologic operation. Cheryl Saenz, MD, gynecologic oncologist at UC San Diego Health, specializes in patients with gynecologic malignancies or those known to be at significant risk of developing cancers of the cervix, uterus, ovaries or fallopian tubes. She is available to talk about the research group’s new recommendation, as well as gynecologic cancers in general, the latest in treatment and research being conducted.