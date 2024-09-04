Newswise — September is Prostate Cancer and Urology Awareness Month, and UC San Diego Health experts are available to share the latest in symptoms, screening recommendations, early detection and treatment options.

UC San Diego Health offers the most advanced prostate cancer treatments, including robotically assisted minimally invasive approaches, focal therapy, which uses a precision energy source to destroy cancer cells while leaving healthy prostate tissue intact and a new treatment for enlarged prostate — called aquablation — an innovative surgical procedure that uses an image-guided high-pressure water jet to precisely destroy excess prostate tissue to relieve symptoms.

Fertility issues are nearly as prevalent in men as they are in women. The Men’s Health Center at UC San Diego Health is the only clinic in San Diego County that offers comprehensive care for male infertility and sexual health, specializing in the assessment and treatment of male reproductive system and urological problems.

