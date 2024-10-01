Newswise — Every year, local doctors vote for their much-admired colleagues in San Diego Magazine’s annual “Physicians of Exceptional Excellence” survey. This year, UC San Diego Health physicians topped the charts.

“We are so proud to have so many of our physicians on the ‘Top Docs’ list. We honor them every day for the compassionate and high level of care they provide our patients. This peer recognition at such a high level is another testament to the remarkable work of our medical teams,” said Patty Maysent, CEO, UC San Diego Health. “From delivering babies to emergent care and testing new cancer treatments, our ‘Top Docs’ are leading the way in clinical care and groundbreaking research.”

Ranging from cardiovascular disease, neurological surgery, emergency medicine and geriatrics to sports medicine, radiation oncology, family medicine and infectious disease, the selected physicians represent 40 specialties at UC San Diego Health.

“Having so many of our physicians named a ‘Top Doc’ reflects the upmost respect and outstanding reputation they have in the field by their colleagues and in the community with our patients and their families,” said Christopher Kane, MD, CEO, UC San Diego Health Physician Group. “Whether they need an annual exam or specialized care, our patients can have the confidence that the doctors they are seeing are the most capable and trusted.”

San Diego Magazine, in conjunction with the San Diego County Medical Society, works collaboratively to distribute and manage the annual survey. Voting is open to all physicians in San Diego County and participating physicians vote for one colleague within their own specialty, as well as one from outside.

UC San Diego Health continues to grow its network of care for patients close to where they live and work, offering primary care, specialty care and express care options. Patients now have even more access to our “Top Docs,” with clinics available throughout the county.

UC San Diego Health ranked No. 1 in San Diego in the 2024-2025 U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” survey and was placed on the "Best Hospitals National Honor Roll,” a distinction awarded to only 22 hospitals nationwide. The region’s only academic medical center ranked nationally in 11 specialties and high-performing in 18 common procedures and conditions, which cover a spectrum of care, from heart procedures and treatment options for acute kidney failure to orthopedic and cancer surgeries and stroke care.

UC San Diego Health was also recently recognized as a top performer in the 2024 Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Ranking by Vizient, Inc. for its excellence in delivering high-quality patient care.

The full list of “Top Docs” can be found in the October issue of San Diego Magazine.

