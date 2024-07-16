Newswise — UC San Diego Health has once again secured the No. 1 ranking in San Diego, according to the 2024-2025 U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” survey, and has also received “Honor Roll” designation, a distinction awarded to only 20 hospitals in the nation for exceptional patient care.

“Being named to the national 'Honor Roll' for the second consecutive year and No. 1 in the region for the fifth consecutive year underscores our unwavering commitment to excellence in patient care,” said Patty Maysent, CEO of UC San Diego Health. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our entire team, who work tirelessly to ensure our patients receive the highest quality care possible."

“Our continued best-in-class rankings reflect the dedication and collaborative spirit of our outstanding physicians, nurses, researchers and support teams,” said UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla. “Together, we uphold our commitment to delivering specialty care, pushing the boundaries of medicine through groundbreaking research, and making a meaningful difference in the lives of our patients and community.”

The 2024-2025 U.S. News & World Report survey evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions, with only 3% earning top-50 rankings. Among these, UC San Diego Health achieved national recognition in 11 specialties:

Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (10)

Obstetrics & Gynecology (12)

Geriatrics (19)

Neurology & Neurosurgery (22)

Gastroenterology & GI Surgery (26)

Heart & Vascular (27)

Diabetes & Endocrinology (34)

Ear, Nose & Throat (40)

Cancer (42)

Urology (43)

Orthopedics (44)

In addition to its specialty rankings, UC San Diego Health is rated as “high performing” in 18 common procedures and conditions — more than any hospital system in San Diego — which cover a full spectrum of care from heart procedures and stroke care to cancer and orthopedic surgeries.

“Our outstanding staff exemplify our determination to pioneering research-driven and personalized patient care, strengthening our standing as a world-class academic medical center,” said John M. Carethers, MD, vice chancellor for Health Sciences at UC San Diego. “We are proud to lead the way in advancing medical knowledge and transforming the future of health care.”

UC San Diego Health shares the No. 1 ranking in California with other academic health institutions, including UCLA Health, UCSF Health, Stanford Health Care and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. This achievement validates UC San Diego Health as a leader in academic medicine, where science, compassion and clinical care intersect to achieve exceptional patient outcomes.

“The health system’s ongoing commitment to excellence is emphasized by our ability to attract top talent, provide exceptional care and maintain our reputation as a leader in health care,” said Christopher Longhurst, MD, chief medical officer and chief digital officer at UC San Diego Health. “Our dedicated team’s relentless pursuit of quality, innovation and patient experience ensures that every patient receives extraordinary care. This dedication not only enhances patient outcomes but also strengthens our position as a premier health care destination for leading-edge medical advancements and comprehensive care.”

The Best Hospitals Survey methodology factors in data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, American Hospital Association, professional organizations and medical specialists. Rankings are determined by an extensive data-driven analysis combined with performance measures in structure, process and outcomes.

Another important element of the U.S. News & World Report ranking is the expert opinion score, which is based on votes by physicians across the nation who select the best hospitals in their specialty.

UC San Diego Health, the region’s only academic health system, is dedicated to delivering outstanding patient care through commitment to community, groundbreaking research and inspired teaching. The 1,101-bed academic health system includes three hospitals —Hillcrest Medical Center, Jacobs Medical Center and East Campus Medical Center — as well as Sulpizio Cardiovascular Center, Moores Cancer Center, Shiley Eye Institute, Koman Family Outpatient Pavilion and Altman Clinical and Translational Research Institute. The health system also includes primary care and same-day services at clinics throughout Southern California.

Visit our website to learn more about the U.S. News & World Report rankings.

# # #