Newswise — UC San Diego Health is notifying patients that our technology vendor, Solv Health, used analytics tools without our authorization on the scheduling websites for our Urgent Care and Express Care clinics. The analytics tools they used on the scheduling websites captured and transmitted information to their third-party service providers.

Solv Health hosted and managed UC San Diego Health’s scheduling websites for our Express Care and Urgent Care locations. Our Urgent Care is located in La Jolla at 8910 Villa La Jolla Drive, and our Express Care locations include:

Downtown San Diego - 203 West F St.

Encinitas - 1505 Encinitas Blvd.

Eastlake/Chula Vista - 2295 Otay Lakes Road, Suite 110

Pacific Highlands Ranch - 6030 Village Way, Suite 200

Rancho Bernardo - 16950 Via Tazon

For those who used the scheduling website, between September 13 and December 22, 2022, to book appointments for in-person or video visits at our Express Care or Urgent Care locations, the analytics tools may have captured the following information: first and last name, date of birth, email address, IP address, third-party cookies, reason for visit, and insurance type (e.g., PPO, HMO, Other).

It is important to note that these analytics tools never collected Social Security numbers, medical record numbers, financial account numbers, or debit/credit card information. The scheduling websites were not part of UC San Diego Health’s electronic health records systems, MyUCSDChart, and no information within MyUCSDChart was impacted by Solv Health’s use of analytics tools.

UC San Diego Health is taking steps to notify individuals whose data may have been impacted by Solv Health’s use of analytics tools on the scheduling websites to ensure transparency and awareness of our findings. Letters will be mailed March 20, 2023, to those patients with addresses on file.

In order to protect patient information, UC San Diego Health has taken the following measures:

Directed Solv Health to remove the analytics tools from the scheduling websites immediately upon our initial discovery of the issue in late December.

Worked with Solv Health to investigate the issue and identify individuals whose data may have been impacted.

Transitioned to a new online scheduling tool for our Express Care and Urgent Care Locations.

Enhanced our vendor assessment and management procedures.

Notified the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and applicable California State regulatory agencies of this incident.

Notified the local media to ensure that all impacted individuals are aware of the breach.

UC San Diego Health has established a dedicated call center to answer questions. Supported by Experian, the call center is available toll free in the United States at 1-800-909-1243 from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. PT Monday through Friday and from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PT Saturday and Sunday. A dedicated Experian representative will be available to assist community members on behalf of UC San Diego Health.

