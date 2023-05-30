Every minute counts when it comes to responding to a stroke. It is the second leading cause of death worldwide according to the World Health Organization. High blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking, obesity and diabetes are the leading causes of stroke. The faster a patient is diagnosed and treated, the better their chances are for recovery.

Strokes occur when either a blood clot or hemorrhage interrupts the brain’s blood supply, and timely treatment is essential to restore blood flow and prevent death or lifelong disability.

As a certified Comprehensive Stroke Center, UC San Diego Health experts are national leaders in the development of novel therapeutics and diagnostics for stroke care.

“Our interdisciplinary team is leading the future of stroke care in both the hospital and laboratory,” said Alexander Khalessi, MD, MBA, chair of the Department of Neurological Surgery at UC San Diego School of Medicine and neurosurgeon at UC San Diego Health. “As a clinical and research center, we are committed to advancing new techniques and treatments to reduce stroke risk, prevent secondary stroke events and find solutions to repair and recover the brain.”

UC San Diego Health was one of the early adapters of a new artificial intelligence (AI) technology called Viz.ai, a platform that is used to aid in the diagnosis and treatment of stroke by searching for signs in the patient’s CT scan.

The region’s only academic medical center is also a leader in endovascular and surgical treatment of stroke, using specially designed instruments to remove blood clots and restore blood flow in the brain. With the use of new catheter-based systems, some stroke patients who may have died, or been left immobile or unable to speak, are regaining functionality.

Warning signs of a stroke (BE FAST)

The American Stroke Association recommends seeking immediate medical attention if you notice any of these warning signs:

Balance . Is the person experiencing a sudden loss of balance or coordination?

. Is the person experiencing a sudden loss of balance or coordination? Eyes . Is there sudden blurred, double or loss of vision?

. Is there sudden blurred, double or loss of vision? Face . Ask the person to smile. Does one side of the face droop?

. Ask the person to smile. Does one side of the face droop? Arms .Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward? Or is one arm unable to rise?

.Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward? Or is one arm unable to rise? Speech .Ask the person to repeat a simple phrase. Is his or her speech slurred or sound abnormal?

.Ask the person to repeat a simple phrase. Is his or her speech slurred or sound abnormal? Time. If you observe any of these signs, it’s time to call 911 or emergency medical help immediately.

Background: UC San Diego Health was third in the nation to receive the prestigious designation of Comprehensive Stroke Center by the Joint Commission, which recognizes the significant resources in infrastructure, staff and training necessary to provide state-of-the-art complex stroke care. UC San Diego is one of few health systems in the nation with two sites for comprehensive stroke care, located at UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest and Jacobs Medical Center in La Jolla. Patients with a brain hemorrhage or stroke have better outcomes with fewer complications at a Comprehensive Stroke Center.