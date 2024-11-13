Newswise — Using data from the National Violent Death Reporting System, a study published in The Journal of Nursing Administration found risk of suicide highest in female nurses as opposed to their male counterparts. Led by Judy E. Davidson, DNP, RN, nurse scientist at UC San Diego Health, findings showed an up to 41% increased risk of suicide as compared to the general population. Other findings include an increase in mental health issues, as well as substance abuse, including opioids.

