Newswise — The Paul G. Allen Frontiers Group has selected UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography to receive a four-year, $10 million grant funded by the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation to establish the Allen Discovery Center for Neurobiology in Changing Environments. The center will take a multidisciplinary approach to investigating how climate change may impact the nervous systems and behavior of marine animals.

"At UC San Diego, our visionary scientists are working across disciplines to tackle the pressing issue of climate change and its impact on marine life,” said UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla. “The new Allen Discovery Center for Neurobiology in Changing Environments will enable our researchers to better understand these effects and inform ocean conservation efforts. We are grateful to the Frontiers Group and the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation for supporting and prioritizing this critical research with such significant global implications.

Climate change is fundamentally altering the marine environment by cranking up the heat, making the ocean more acidic and lowering seawater’s oxygen content, because warmer water cannot hold as much oxygen. The speed and scope of these changes can be literally mind bending for ocean creatures. Shifts in temperature and ocean chemistry can alter brain development in early life, change the speed of neural signals, tweak neurotransmitter function or distort the senses of marine organisms.

To understand the potential impacts of climate change, the center will first have to uncover fundamental mechanisms of marine animals' nervous systems and how they have evolved to function in naturally changing environments. The findings could help predict how marine organisms will respond to climate change and guide conservation efforts for vulnerable species.

“The question is how the nervous systems of marine animals deal with natural environmental variability and whether they can adapt to the swiftly changing conditions brought about by anthropogenic climate change,” said Martin Tresguerres, a marine physiologist at Scripps who will lead the Allen Discovery Center for Neurobiology in Changing Environments. “Some species or populations may be more resilient or more vulnerable than others, and we want to identify them and try to understand the mechanisms behind this resiliency or vulnerability.”

The center brings together researchers from Scripps Oceanography and across the UC San Diego campus, the University of Southern California, Carnegie Science, the University of Virginia, and MacEwan University. The research group comprises a diverse team of experts in marine biology and neurobiology – which studies cells in the nervous system and how they fit together and function – and genomics. The center will be directed by Tresguerres and two co-lead principal investigators: Scripps’ Amro Hamdoun and Deirdre Lyons. Matthew Lovett-Barron and Diana Rennison, from UC San Diego’s School of Biological Sciences, and Nathan Shaner, from UC San Diego’s School of Medicine, are also key contributors to the interdisciplinary work of the center.

“UC San Diego and Scripps are uniquely situated to do this,” said Hamdoun. “We have a world-class marine research institution embedded within a campus that also houses world-class biomedical research – that proximity really helps for this type of big thinking project.”

The collaborators will study four exemplar marine species: staghorn coral, the slipper snail, the painted sea urchin and the three-spined stickleback fish. The team chose the creatures because they represent a diversity of evolutionary lineages that each play important ecological roles.

Researchers across multiple disciplines will investigate how warming oceans, decreased oxygen levels and ongoing ocean acidification impact these animals' nervous systems and behaviors by combining cutting-edge genetic approaches with physiological and behavioral experiments in the lab and the field.

“The lens of climate change is entirely new for the Frontiers Group, and the timely work of the Allen Discovery Center is critical to understanding the consequences of the climate crisis on the nervous system and to identify potential mechanisms of resilience and adaptation,” said Kathryn Richmond, Ph.D., M.B.A., executive vice president and director of the Frontiers Group. “The team’s commitment to disseminating their discoveries both within the scientific community and the public is a tremendous benefit and will enhance and expand the lasting impact of this important work."

The center’s primary research aims include developing neural maps for each of the four species, examining how environmental changes affect each animal’s behavior and sensory perception, and identifying genetic variations that may help some animals adapt to changing oceans. The overarching goal is to identify mechanisms that provide either resilience or vulnerability to the neurobiological impacts of climate change in the oceans. In the process of pursuing these research avenues the team will develop new tools and techniques for studying marine animal neurobiology that will hopefully spur further research in this understudied arena.

“Nervous systems have evolved to be adaptable to changing environmental conditions, but not without limits,” said Lovett-Barron. “Marine organisms are at the front lines of a changing climate, and it is essential to understand how these diverse nervous systems adapt or fail to adapt to a changing ocean. This center provides a unique opportunity to address this question by integrating a wide range of fields – from cellular neurobiology to population genetics to behavior – centered around a core collaboration between marine biologists and neuroscientists at UC San Diego.”

In addition to its scientific goals, the new center has a strong commitment to sharing its findings and tools with the global research community and training the next generation of researchers, especially those from groups underrepresented within the sciences. The center will directly support trainee positions of undergraduate students, graduate students and postdoctoral scholars. The team will also organize hybrid onsite-online workshops and conferences aimed at training ecologists in neuroscience and neuroscientists in ecology, with fellowships to attend geared towards scientists from developing countries. To bring the excitement of this research to the general public, the center will partner with Birch Aquarium at Scripps to create public education programs.

“I am looking forward to collaborating with researchers from outside my field, and I’m excited to train the next generation of scientists who will pursue these questions by integrating perspectives and topics from molecules all the way to ecosystems,” said Lyons.

The center positions Scripps at the forefront of a new field bridging neuroscience and marine ecology, with potential far-reaching implications for ocean conservation in the face of climate change. At the close of the initial four years, the Allen Institute may renew its investment for an additional four years and additional $10 million on the condition that the center’s leadership raises $10 million, potentially amplifying the center’s impact even further.

Other key collaborators include Todd Martz of Scripps and Richard Daneman of UC San Diego School of Medicine, Falko Kuester of the Jacobs School of Engineering and Qualcomm Institute at UC San Diego, Carly Kenkel of the University of Southern California, Phillip Cleves of Carnegie Science, Tracy Larson of the University of Virginia and Trevor Hamilton of MacEwan University.

