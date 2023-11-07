Newswise — Three members of the University of Chicago community have been recognized by the American Association of Medical Colleges (AAMC) for making significant contributions to medical education, research, clinical care, and community engagement.

The AAMC Annual Awards recognize the talent and contributions of the academic medicine community and allies in other professions to advance innovation in medical education, cutting-edge patient care, groundbreaking research, and outstanding community engagement.

This year’s award winners include:

Selwyn O. Rogers, Jr., MD, Department of Surgery: Louis W. Sullivan, MD, Award - The Louis W. Sullivan, MD, Award is given to an individual who demonstrates, through their leadership, a commitment to diversifying the healthcare workforce.

Rogers, who is a Professor of Surgery and the Executive Vice President for Community Health Engagement, was honored for his work as the founding director of the UChicago Medicine Trauma Center and his commitment to ensuring that its workforce reflects the community.

Amani Allen, Pritzker School of Medicine: Herbert W. Nickens Medical Student Scholarship - These five scholarships are given to outstanding students entering their third year of medical school who have shown leadership in efforts to eliminate inequities in medical education and health care, while addressing educational, societal, and health care needs of racial and ethnic minorities in the United States.

Allen was recognized for her work addressing obesity and diabetes disparities and helping launch a student-run clinic on the South Side of Chicago.

Tyler Lockman, Pritzker School of Medicine: Careers in Medicine Excellence in Medical Student Career Advising Staff Award - This award recognizes the accomplishments and commitment of an individual staff member who provides advising or programmatic support for a career advising program.

Lockman is the Manager of Career Advising and Student Services at the Pritzker School of Medicine and was honored for his work with fourth-year students during the residency application process.

The AAMC is a not-for-profit association dedicated to transforming health through medical education, health care, medical research, and community collaborations. They represent 171 accredited US and Canadian medical schools, more than 400 teaching hospitals and health systems, and more than 70 academic and medical societies.