Newswise — More than 40,000 oncology professionals from around the world are gathering in Chicago for The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting, May 31–June 4, 2024. Cancer experts from the University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center will present the latest advances in cancer.

Lymphedema Surgery Provides Relief for Painful Swelling

Lymphedema is a condition common in breast cancer that sometimes develops after lymph node surgery. It involves painful and debilitating swelling of different parts of the body because lymph fluids cannot drain. UChicago Medicine is one of the few centers that treats lymphedema with special microscopic surgical procedures that help re-route the fluids. The results for one breast cancer patient was a return to full function. Summer Hansen, MD, PhD, can speak to the latest advances in the surgical prevention and treatment of lymphedema.

Artificial Intelligence Speeds the Fight Against Cancer

Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to speed up the fight against cancer. Alexander Pearson, MD, PhD, is at the interface of cutting edge computational science and oncology. Using mathematical and computer approaches, he is exploring how AI can improve the selection, timing, and overall design of cancer treatments.

Improving Treatment for Head and Neck Cancers Caused by Human Papillomavirus

The number of head and neck cancer cases associated with HPV are on rise — especially among young adults — in the United States. Although most cases are successfully treated with chemotherapy and radiation, these therapies often compromise patients’ ability to swallow, speak and eat. Ari Rosenberg, MD, is developing new treatment approaches that spare patients from toxic side effects without compromising treatment effectiveness and tumor control. UChicago Medicine pioneered these “de-escalation” treatment regimens that have resulted in excellent long-term survival rates.

