Newswise — The University of Chicago Medicine is expanding its services in Hinsdale, opening a new outpatient center at 11 Salt Creek Lane on Monday, Dec. 2.

The facility will give patients greater access to the innovative care and academic medicine expertise of physicians from UChicago Medicine and UChicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital. With UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Hinsdale hospital nearby, patients will now have access to the complete spectrum of care in the western suburbs.

UChicago Medicine’s current Hinsdale clinic, at 12 Salt Creek Lane, will close Nov. 21 and services will move across the street into the new, larger location.

A wide range of services for the whole family will be offered, including:

ENT head and neck surgical oncology

ENT sleep surgery

Digestive diseases

OB-GYN specialties

Pediatric and adolescent gynecology

Pediatric cardiology, gastroenterology, neurology and allergy

Kidney, liver and lung transplant

During a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 8, University of Chicago Health System President Thomas Jackiewicz said one of the keys to providing exceptional care is to make sure healthcare is easily accessible to people.

“We know how proximity to care can significantly improve patient outcomes, and Salt Creek will expand care options for residents of Chicago’s western suburbs,” he said.

The expansion marks a hub-and-spoke approach to healthcare that brings the advanced care and clinical research to communities beyond UChicago Medicine’s main medical campus in Hyde Park. That includes seamless access to one of the country’s best cancer programs, which will be further strengthened when the new, $815 million Abbvie Foundation Cancer Pavilion opens in 2027.

Appointment scheduling is now available. Visit UChicagoMedicine.org/Hinsdale.