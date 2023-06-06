Newswise — The University of Chicago Medicine has opened its first women’s health clinic in Chicago’s northern suburbs as the Hyde Park-based academic health system continues to expand its primary and specialty care offerings closer to patients’ homes.

The new urogynecology outpatient center, temporarily located in Glenview before a permanent move to Northbrook later this year, is home to four leading UChicago Medicine surgeon-scientists, all of whom provide complex pelvic health care for patients.

“We are committed to providing better, closer and faster access to our health system’s exceptional women’s healthcare, which means giving patients more convenient location options that are closer to their homes,” said Ernst Lengyel, MD, PhD, Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Chicago. “This new urogynecology location further enhances our growing network of medical and surgical specialty sites across the Chicagoland region.”

Kimberly Kenton, MD, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the health system’s new Chief of the Section of Gynecology and Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery, is providing care for patients at the new location. She is joined by Sarah Collins, MD, Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology; Christina Lewicky-Gaupp, MD, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology; and Margaret Mueller, MD, Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

In addition to providing in-person care in the suburbs and virtual visits, the four urogynecologists — board-certified and fellowship-trained subspecialty surgeons with expertise treating pelvic floor disorders in women — will perform surgeries at the health system’s Hyde Park campus.

Kenton, Collins, Lewicky-Gaupp and Mueller all joined UChicago Medicine this spring. They have a reputation for providing personalized, patient-centered, minimally invasive pelvic healthcare. Beyond their work with patients whose complex cases are impacting quality of life and preventing them from engaging in normal activities, the team also focuses on medical education and cutting-edge clinical research.

In addition to general urogynecology and minimally invasive reconstructive surgery for urinary and fecal incontinence, the surgeons specialize in caring for people with pelvic organ prolapse, genitourinary and rectovaginal fistula and fibroids.

UChicago Medicine is one of six research sites participating in the Pelvic Floor Disorders Network to help discover better ways to treat pelvic floor disorders.

Beyond the new North Shores site, UChicago Medicine’s urogynecological care is also available at the health system’s main location in Hyde Park as well as in downtown Chicago, the west and south suburbs and Northwest Indiana.

Appointments for virtual and in-person care are available by calling 773-795-8777.