Newswise — UChicago Medicine has become the first medical center in Illinois to implant the Revi neuromodulation device, an exciting new treatment option that could offer relief for patients with urinary urgency incontinence (UUI).

“This is a brand new technology — real innovation in the field of female and functional urology,” Kocjancic said. “With this minimally invasive approach, done using local anesthesia, patients are able to regain a normal life without being at the mercy of their malfunctioning bladders." 

"I was really pleasantly surprised by our patient when he asked me candidly if the surgery was really over," Kocjancic added. "He didn't feel any discomfort from the procedure."

